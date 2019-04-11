SC has accepted corruption in Rafale deal, claims Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Modi over the Rafale issue, president on Thursday claimed that the Supreme has accepted there was corruption in the mega defence deal.

"A few days back, PM Modi gave an interview and he told the journalist that the SC has given him a clean chit. Supreme has made it clear that "Chowkidar" allowed the theft. SC has accepted that some sort of corruption has taken place in the Rafale deal," Rahul said while talking to reporters here.

Rahul reiterated his allegation that the "Prime Minister stole Rs 30,000 crore from the Air Force and gave it to Anil Ambani."

"As I have been saying it from day one, there are two names -- Modi and Anil Ambani. Prime Minister of stole Rs 30,000 crore from the Air Force and gave it to Anil Ambani," he said.

"The SC has accepted that. The SC is going to investigate that," the president said while challenging Prime Minister Modi for a debate on corruption.

"PM Modi! SC has said that you have indulged in corruption. Come and let us discuss corruption in front of the nation. The nation wants to know about Rafale, corruption, demonetisation, and son of (BJP president) Amit Shah," the Gandhi scion said.

"I am telling the nation that corruption has taken place in Rafale and Chowkidar has allowed it to happen. He (Modi) does not want to debate with me as Chowkidar knows that the day he holds a debate with me, he will not be able to face the country," he said.

Thanking the Supreme for its decision, Rahul said: "SC has said --Chowkidar Ne Chori Ki Hai."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the president has committed the offence of contempt of court by attributing the words "Chowkidar Chor Hai" to the Supreme Court, which the apex court never said.

"We all know the Congress president probably doesn't even read even half a paragraph, but here, by saying that the court has accepted and by also saying that the court has said 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai,' these verge on contempt of court. The court today has not said any such thing," said Sitharaman at a press conference here.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Centre's preliminary objections claiming 'privilege' over three Rafale documents cited in petitions seeking review of the December 14 verdict on the fighter jet deal.

In a unanimous judgement, a three-judge bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the admissibility of the three documents and said the review pleas will be heard on merits.

