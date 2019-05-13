BJP accuses Cong of violating MCC by shaking 'hands' near polling booth

Ashwani on Monday registered a complaint with the (EC) against stating that the party cadres are violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by shaking 'hands' ( symbol) near polling booth in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

In his complaint to the EC, mentioned that workers and their election agents are affecting voters by 'shaking hands' in the 100 meters radius of the booth, which is a violation of law and election code of conduct.

As per the guidelines issued by the EC, no names of any party and its election symbol should be seen within a distance of 200 meters from the polling station.

also suggested that the should ask Congress to fight elections on one of its old symbols.

Congress' election symbols were changed many times. The poll symbol of the party during elections held between 1952 and 1971 was an image of two bullocks with a plough. Later, former leader formed Congress (R) and fought election between 1971 and 1977 with another poll symbol showing a cow with a suckling calf. The present 'hand' symbol, which represents strength, and unity, was first used by Indira after she created the New Congress.

On Sunday, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 59 parliamentary constituencies witnessed a voter turnout of 63.3 per cent, the said. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

