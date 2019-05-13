Mamata infuriated with loss, sees CRPF personnel as RSS workers: BJP

Asserting that Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is losing in the elections, on Monday said that the has started seeing CRPF personnel as workers because of the impending electoral loss.

"Mamata is so infuriated that she believes CRPF personnel are workers. She says that workers come dressed as CRPF personnel," senior party told reporters.

The union minister's statement comes after Banerjee on Sunday accused the central forces in the state of coercing voters to cast their vote in favour of BJP in several areas. Reportedly, the also said that she fears BJP and RSS activists to have entered the state sporting the uniform of forces to influence voters.

BJP also accused the government of canceling an election rally of

"In West Bengal, the dictatorship of is continuing. Today, we had a rally of our in Jadavpur and an application was submitted for it 4-5 days back, but last night we were denied permission. There is no reason for it", Javadekar said.

Calling it murder of democracy, he urged to take cognizance of the matter. "Initially they had given permission for the landing of chopper but yesterday it was also withdrawn. This is the murder of democracy. What is the meaning of elections, if our big leaders will not be allowed to campaign in it? The must take cognizance of this," the said.

He also condemned the arrest of BJP Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for posting a morphed of the state "One of our party workers, has been sent to 14-day custody for sharing a post on Derek-O-Brien had shared a post worse than this, but no action was taken against him," Javadekar said.

The BJP termed BSP supremo Mayawati's statement about the influence of Narendra Modi's marital status on women leaders in the party as "objectionable".

"This is a very objectionable statement and it shows that they are losing these elections and are infuriated by it," Javadekar remarked.

"I came to know that in BJP, married women are worried when they see their husbands meeting Modi as they fear that Modi may separate them from their husbands, just the way he left his own wife," Mayawati had told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)