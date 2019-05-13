Mamata infuriated with loss, sees CRPF personnel as RSS workers: BJP

-
-
Asserting that Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is losing in the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said that the chief minister has started seeing CRPF personnel as RSS workers because of the impending electoral loss.
"Mamata is so infuriated that she believes CRPF personnel are RSS workers. She says that RSS workers come dressed as CRPF personnel," senior party leader Prakash Javadekar told reporters.
The union minister's statement comes after Banerjee on Sunday accused the central forces in the state of coercing voters to cast their vote in favour of BJP in several areas. Reportedly, the TMC chief also said that she fears BJP and RSS activists to have entered the state sporting the uniform of forces to influence voters.
BJP also accused the West Bengal government of canceling an election rally of party president Amit Shah.
"In West Bengal, the dictatorship of Mamata Banerjee is continuing. Today, we had a rally of our party chief in Jadavpur and an application was submitted for it 4-5 days back, but last night we were denied permission. There is no reason for it", Javadekar said.
Calling it murder of democracy, he urged Election Commission to take cognizance of the matter. "Initially they had given permission for the landing of chopper but yesterday it was also withdrawn. This is the murder of democracy. What is the meaning of elections, if our big leaders will not be allowed to campaign in it? The election commission must take cognizance of this," the HRD minister said.
He also condemned the arrest of BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for posting a morphed of the state chief minister. "One of our party workers, Priyanka Sharma has been sent to 14-day custody for sharing a post on social media. Derek-O-Brien had shared a post worse than this, but no action was taken against him," Javadekar said.
The BJP leader termed BSP supremo Mayawati's statement about the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's marital status on women leaders in the party as "objectionable".
"This is a very objectionable statement and it shows that they are losing these elections and are infuriated by it," Javadekar remarked.
"I came to know that in BJP, married women are worried when they see their husbands meeting Modi as they fear that Modi may separate them from their husbands, just the way he left his own wife," Mayawati had told ANI.
