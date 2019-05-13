Pradhan promises supply of 1,000 kilo-litre kerosene to cyclone-hit Odisha

Union Petroleum and has promised to supply 1,000 kilo-litre of subsided kerosene to Odisha, as per a request made by Naveen in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Pradhan said that an PSU under the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry will contribute Rs 3.2 crore from its CSR fund to the

"In this connection, I wish to inform you that I have advised one of the PSUs under the to contribute around Rs 3.2 crore (equivalent of the cost of 1000 kilo-litre of subsided kerosene on cost basis) through CSR fund to the to meet the requirement," Pradhan said in a letter dated May 11.

"Further, it is informed that additional quantity of 1,000 kilo-litre of subsided kerosene has been made available for lifting by the Alongside, sufficient supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG have already been ensured in the cyclone-affected areas in Odisha," he added.

The affirmed that the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry and its PSUs will continue to provide assistance to the government in the aftermath of the cyclonic storm.

The said that the death toll in the state due to cyclone Fani touched 64. recorded the maximum number of casualties (39), followed by Khordha (9), Cuttack (6), Jajpur (4), Mayurbhanj (4) and Kendrapada (3).

According to government data, livestock casualties are over 34 lakhs and over one crore sixty-five lakh people were adversely affected by Fani in the state.

The government informed that road communication in Ganjam and Gajapati have been completely restored. Road clearance and restoration work in other districts, including Bhubaneswar city, are underway.

Besides, the has claimed to restore 100 per cent water supply to Cuttack, Khordha, and Jatni. Also, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, and Nimapara have already achieved cent per cent restoration of water supply.

Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in district on May 3, left a trail of destruction in the state.

