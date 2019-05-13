BJP alleges lack of fairness in holding LS polls in West Bengal

BJP on Monday staged a protest outside the office of (CEO) here alleging the lack of fairness in holding the elections in the state.

blamed the police and the state administration of having become agents of the ruling party -- -- in the state.

"What kind of democracy is this? There is no law and order here. There is just 'Goondaraj' of Mamata Banerjee. It is our misfortune that the police and administration have become 'agents' of the TMC," said Deodhar while speaking to the reporters.

"If Ratnakar Rao, the DM of South Pargana, acts as a 'Dalal' of TMC, how can the elections be held fairly," added Deodhar.

He also lambasted the TMC for denying permission to hold rally by Yogi

"We want fair elections here. We had got permission for Yogiji's rally in South Kolkata but it was cancelled at the last moment. Whatever is happening here is totally undemocratic. doesn't even accept PM Modi as the of the country. What can one expect from her," asked Deodhar.

He further said: "We want the to remove South Pargana DM Ratnakar Rao because till he stays there, we cannot have unbiased elections here. They too are doing 'Dalali' and playing into the TMC's hands."

Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal's Jadavpur was called off after he was denied permission.

"Mamataji's nephew is contesting from one of the seats. So she is scared that her nephew will lose. That's why she denied the permission for our rally," Shah had said at an election rally in Joynagar.

