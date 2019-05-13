ED seeks cancellation of bail to Deepak Talwar's 'close aide'

The (ED) on Monday approached seeking cancellation of granted to Yasmin Kapoor, allegedly a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a case.

The special will most likely hear the plea on Tuesday.

The application stated that is beneficial owner of the properties and entities acquired allegedly through proceeds of and which were under investigation related to negotiation favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to the

was recently granted anticipatory by the court.

An application moved by ED's in the cancellation application stated that the investigation is still ongoing and is at a crucial stage.

This comes days after Aditya Talwar, son of Deepak Talwar, moved a special CBI court, seeking cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in a case.

Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj, while posting the matter for hearing to May 14, sought the response of the (ED) on the plea.

filed the petition after the asked him to approach the trial court concerned regarding cancellation of the NBW.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)