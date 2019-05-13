LS polls: Election Commission orders re-poll at Faridabad booth

A polling agent was arrested for allegedly attempting to influence voters at a polling booth in parliamentary constituency during the sixth phase of voting for polls on Sunday, prompting the to order repolling.

"A complaint of a violation of the secrecy of voting in polling station 88, Asawati in Prithla constituency of 10, parliamentary constituency was reported yesterday. On enquiry by the Observer, the complaint was found to be true. Commission has therefore ordered a fresh poll at this polling station on May 19," the poll body said in a statement on Monday.

IAS has been posted by the Commission as new Returning of parliamentary constituency and directed him to join by forenoon on Tuesday.

"The has reported that a polling agent was arrested yesterday and FIR has been lodged. He was trying to influence at least three women voters," the EC said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 171 C and 188 of IPC and Section 135 of RP Act 1951 against a polling agent named Mr Giriraj Singh, for attempting to influence at least three women voters during polling on May 12.

The poll body, however, did not mention which party the arrested agent was representing, adding that polling was not affected by his arrest.

"The presiding officer has been placed under suspension for the dereliction of duty and criminal action is also being initiated against him. The Micro observer Ms has not reported the incident correctly for which the commission has barred her from any election-related work for three years," it said.

Taking a serious note of failure to take immediate action on the incident, the 10 from Faridabad parliamentary constituency has been transferred from present posting and Commission has directed the to send a panel of three suitable officers immediately for his post.

A total of 59 including 10 seats in Haryana, went to polls in the sixth phase of on Sunday. The remaining 59 seats will go to polls on May 19, and counting of votes will begin on May 23.

