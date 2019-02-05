BJP, Amit Shah 'most corrupt' in India: N Chandrababu Naidu

The and its Amit Shah, are most corrupt in India, Minister N Chandrababu alleged on Monday.

Talking to ANI, said, "The is blaming others for corruption. However, the party and its are most corrupt in It's under their rule that leaders ‪like and escaped after looting the banks of our country. They are even responsible for the Rafale (deal)."

Continuing his tirade against the saffron party, said: "The is in power. It cannot blame others for every mistake. The BJP is stating that the opposition parties are against We are not against Modi, we are against his policies and behaviour."

He said, "The economy has collapsed, independent institutions are being misused and the country is under threat."

Earlier, the (TDP) had stated that while court cases against the BJP members and their associates are being withdrawn, new cases are being registered against those opposing the saffron party.

"Recently, cases have been registered against ( leader) Akhilesh (Yadav) and (BSP chief) Mayawati, and now revengeful action taken against (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee. Centre-state relations are deteriorating..The BJP takes joy in opening new cases against all opposition leaders," Naidu said.

He said the TDP is coordinating with a number of other parties to draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)