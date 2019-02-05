JUST IN
Business Standard

Hyderabad: Police arrest jewellery shop employee, seize Rs 1 cr worth ornaments

ANI  |  General News 

Hyderabad police have arrested an employee of a jewellery shop and recovered gold ornaments weighing about 3 kg and 20-carat diamond worth Rs 1 crore.

On January 26, the city police received information, following which, Banjara Hills police nabbed Ghodawath Vivek Jain (29), who is a sales executive in Rysun Jewels.

He gradually gained the trust of the owner by delivering the gold and diamonds to different showrooms. The accused thought that the owner is not reviewing the stock delivered by him to various showrooms. However, the owner learned about the fake bills and disarray in the stock of gold and silvers.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 07:40 IST

