Hyderabad: Police arrest jewellery shop employee, seize Rs 1 cr worth ornaments

have arrested an employee of a shop and recovered gold ornaments weighing about 3 kg and 20- worth Rs 1 crore.

On January 26, the city police received information, following which, police nabbed Ghodawath (29), who is a in

He gradually gained the trust of the owner by delivering the gold and diamonds to different showrooms. The accused thought that the owner is not reviewing the stock delivered by him to various showrooms. However, the owner learned about the fake bills and disarray in the stock of gold and silvers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)