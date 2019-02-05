Andhra Pradesh: TDP protests against Amit Shah's rally

leaders and workers of district in on Monday protested against (BJP) Amit Shah's tour to the state.

They held a protest at and raised slogans against Shah asking him to go back. The workers also tried to set ablaze the effigy of but the police prevented them.

The workers shouted slogans demanding implementation of special category status for

MLA GSS Sivaji along with district G Sirisha led the protests. The leaders were detained for some time in

On Monday, BJP termed the TDP supremo and N Chandrababu Naidu as a "U-turn Chief Minister" and declared he will not be allowed to enter the NDA alliance again.

In his rally here, Shah took a jibe at the for switching parties when either the BJP or the came to power at the Centre, Shah accused Naidu of misguiding the people of the state.

