Andhra Pradesh: TDP protests against Amit Shah's rally

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers of Srikakulam district in Palasa on Monday protested against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah's tour to the state.
They held a protest at NTR statue and raised slogans against Shah asking him to go back. The TDP workers also tried to set ablaze the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the police prevented them.
The TDP workers shouted slogans demanding implementation of special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
Palasa MLA GSS Sivaji along with district TDP president G Sirisha led the protests. The leaders were detained for some time in Kasibugga Police Station.
On Monday, BJP president Amit Shah termed the TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a "U-turn Chief Minister" and declared he will not be allowed to enter the NDA alliance again.
In his rally here, Shah took a jibe at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for switching parties when either the BJP or the Congress came to power at the Centre, Shah accused Naidu of misguiding the people of the state.
