BJP govt helped private telecom firms at cost of PSUs: Congress

on Monday launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of helping private telecom companies at the cost of public sector undertakings (PSUs).

"Problem is malice of BJP Govt to help pvt telcos at the cost of PSUs," tweeted in a reply to Milind Deora's tweet.

"All private telecom companies are pumping in finance, but BSNL is barred from taking loans. There is zero capital investment in PSUs by the government," Surjewala said.

When Congress was in power, he said MTNL posted a net profit of Rs 7,838 crore in 2013-14, while the telecom company suffered a loss of Rs 3,290 crore in 2019 during the BJP rule.

"If BJP government can help private entities like ILFS, and GSPC by investing public funds in them, then why not BSNL or MTNL?" the Congress asked.

In his tweet, Deora had said, "Two PSUs, same problem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)