Kolkata: Protesting primary school teachers detained by police

Police on Monday detained a group of state government primary teachers who were protesting outside demanding revision in their pay scale.

On June 17, the teachers had protested at Bikash Bhavan, housing the state department, demanding higher wages.

They had sought time to meet Minister but were not given an opportunity.

According to reports, the teachers were told that their demands will be heard after the Lok Sabha polls end. However, no discussion is understood to have been held on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)