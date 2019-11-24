BJP has numbers to prove majority in the floor test: MLA Ram Kadam

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra government will easily pass the floor test in the state assembly as they have a majority in the house.

"Today a meeting of our (BJP) MLAs has been called. The Governor will call an Assembly session where the MLAs will be sworn in and floor test too will be conducted. BJP will easily pass the floor test as we have the numbers to prove the majority," Kadam told ANI here.

Taking a dig at NCP and Shiv Sena, the BJP MLA from Ghatkopar West assembly constituency added that the BJP was the only party whose MLAs were roaming freely as the party had full confidence in its leaders.

Amid the demand of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress for a floor test, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday met BJP's newly-elected MLAs here.

Senior BJP leaders including general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil also attended the meeting.

Earlier today, The Supreme Court heard a joint plea by NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress against BJP-led Maharashtra government and issued notices to the state government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking them to present before it the relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow.

The apex court also said that appropriate orders will be passed tomorrow. The bench consisting Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs.

