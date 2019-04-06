BJP is one-man show and two men Army: Shatrughan Sinha after joining Congress

Shatrughan formally joined party here on Saturday.

Sinha, who was denied a Lok Sabha ticket by the BJP for his alleged "anti-party" stance, while joining the party revealed, Yadav advised him to join the

" has a big role to play in my joining the Congress, he send me here on the day of Navratri. Though I am little upset on leaving the party (BJP) on its foundation day," said

He also said that old-guards are undermined and sidelined in the BJP.

In an apparent reference to and Amit Shah, alleged that BJP is "one-man show and two men Army".

"The BJP is one man show and two men Army. Condition is such, that ministers there are afraid of appointing their personal secretaries without asking PMO, "said Sinha.

"Yashwant Sinha left BJP as he was compelled to, such circumstances were also created in front of Jaswant Singh, and others. We all know about what happened with Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal My fault is that I always spoke the truth and stood with Advani," he added.

When asked about his wife contesting against from he said: "everything is possible".

Sinha was elected twice, in 2009 and 2014, from Patna seat. will vote in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

