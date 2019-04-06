Congress 'relying on turncoats' in LS polls in Uttar Pradesh

The party is relying on turncoats in the elections in Uttar Pradesh, said a requesting anonymity on Saturday.

Talking to ANI, the annoyed with ticket distribution said, "In Moradabad, many veterans were eyeing ticket, but an was chosen by the party. has been unable to find candidates for the high-profile seats of and "

The added, "Congress neglected its own party workers when it came to ticket distribution in and relied on turncoats."

The leader cited examples of Fatehpur, where a former leader is contesting on a Congress ticket and Sitapur where a former leader, Kaiser Jahan, is the Congress candidate.

In Shravasti, Dhirender who was earlier a member of and later the BJP is now contesting from Congress. The party has given preference to Singh denying tickets to former (MP) and another Congress leader

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23. There are 80 seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)