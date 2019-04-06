YSRCP releases manifesto with focus on development of marginalised sections, women

The on Saturday released its manifesto for the and Assembly Elections in the state with a focus on empowerment of marginalised sections of the society, especially women.

The manifesto was released by YSRCP YS Jagan at party's office here.

The party acknowledged farm distress and proposed 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme that will provide Rs 12, 500 per annum, free crop insurance, interest-free loans to farmers.

For empowerment of women, the manifesto promises Rs. 15,000 per year under 'Amma Vodi' welfare scheme. The manifesto promises Rs. 50,000 per year for Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) under the YSR Aasara scheme.

The party promises Rs. 75,000 for Backward Caste (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and minority women (over the age of 45 years) under YSR Cheyutha scheme.

As per the manifesto, under YSR Housing scheme, the houses will be registered under the name of the women. The marriage support of up to Rs. 1 lakh for SC, ST, BC, and Minority women is also laid down in the manifesto.

With respect to healthcare, under the Arogyasri scheme, an individual with an annual income of up to Rs. 5 lakh can avail the Universal Health Card. The Universal Health Cards will be applicable for any medical expense of over Rs. 1,000. This scheme will be personally monitored by YS Jagan

The manifesto promises an increase of Rs 3,000 in pension for the elderly. For welfare for the Backward Caste, a separate fund will be created, with a budget of Rs. 75,000 crores (over a period of 5 years).

will go to polls on April 11 for and assembly constituencies in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)