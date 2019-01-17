BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar shot dead in Mandsaur

and Municipal Corporation President, Prahlad Bandhwar, was shot dead in Nai Abaadi, on Thursday.

He was shot by a bullet near the Central Bank at Nai Abadi area here. He died on the spot.

Last week, a BJP named Baiju was also shot dead in Bihar's district. As per information, the incident occurred while the victim was sitting at his medical facility. An individual came and asked him about some medicine before shooting him. Gupta was shifted to a hospital but could not be saved.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)