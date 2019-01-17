IAF lands An-32 aircraft at Pakyong airport in Sikkim

The (IAF) landed its Antonov-32 transport at the airport boosting the land-locked state's connectivity with rest of the country.

The landing took place four months after inaugurated the

The first IAF to have landed at the airport was a last year.

While inaugurating the in September last year, the has stated that the emphasis was on enhancing infrastructural and emotional connectivity in the north eastern region.

"The historic landing of of at at for the first time. This effort will boost the of troops and material in this region," Defence PRO in Shillong tweeted.

This is the second such effort by the IAF in the last two days as the IAF has landed it and Antonov-32 planes for the first time at the couple of days ago.

"This effort will boost the mobility of troops and materials in this region," the Defence PRO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)