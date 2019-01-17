Hyderabad: Police bust diesel theft racket, seize Rs 90.4 lakh

Four people have been arrested along with possession of around Rs. 90,40,000 for their alleged involvement in the theft of diesel, stated an official statement from Police Commissionerate.

During the investigation, police have found that it was gang of 12 people and the four who have arrested so far were identified as Hafeez Aziz Chowdhary, Binni Srinivasulu, and Jayakrishna.

Police have recovered Rs. 90,40,000, a diesel tanker, Mahindra car, Activa motorcycle and one cell phone from them.

Hafeez told police that he became friends with Binni Srinivasulu in They both hatched a plan to commit theft of diesel from the running pipeline which leads to Cherlapally from Ghatkesar. As per their plan, they took land for lease in the name of accused Hafeez Aziz Chowdhary, who got married to a woman at Bahadurpura of and later settled in The land was located just two km away from (BPCL) and (IOC). They constructed one shed covering with compound wall and made a tunnel path from inside of the shed and connected it to the main running diesel pipeline. They committed theft of diesel from BPCL of around 84,365 Kl and 46,236 Kl from IOC.

Along with Jayakrishna, three other accused Srikanth, and Sunil were the mediators and they had two tankers one registered in the name of Jayakrishna and another in the name of

As per the directions of tanker owners, the accused drivers and Prajapath disposed diesel in different areas such as Warangal, Bachupally, Burgula, Koyalkonda, Dharmabad.

The co-offenders Jiyahul Chand Shaik, Sunil Anil, Vasu, Srikanth, Naresh Reddy, and are still absconding, following which, police have formed special teams for their apprehension.

