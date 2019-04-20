BJP moves EC; seeks removal of tweet on Congress twitter handle

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said it has complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra) about a rap song posted on the official twitter handle of Congress alleging that it violated the poll code of conduct.
Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra's Education Minister Vinod Tawde said, "We have complained to the Chief Election Commission of Maharashtra Anup Kumar, regarding a rap song posted on the official twitter handle of Indian Nation Congress. The song uses religious sentiments to garner votes. We have sought for the immediate removal of the tweet."
The said tweet was posted at 11:50 am on Saturday.
A caption accompanying the rap song reads, "This is the modus operandi that Modi gives his blessings for- organized propagation of hate, spreading of fake news, misleading people, rampant misogyny, abusing the Constitution & misuse of religious sentiments to incite hatred. #BhaktCharitra"
The 2-minute 16-second video shows some of the alleged controversial statements made by BJP leaders, including Yogi AdityaNath and Maenka Gandhi. The video also includes a series of headlines and images of communal riots in the country.
