LS polls: Congress fields Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Bathinda

The Congress party on Saturday announced the names of its candidates for the Ferozepur and Bathinda Lok Sabha seats.
The party has fielded Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Bathinda.
Ghubaya, who won Ferozepur seat in 2014 Lok Sabha election, is a former leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He joined Congress in March.
Warring, meanwhile, is currently a Congress MLA from Gidderbaha.
The Congress party has so far declared its candidates for 409 Lok Sabha seats.
The third phase of the general election will be held on April 23. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU