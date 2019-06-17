BJP MP Ashok Kumar Yadav arrives in Parliament wearing traditional Madhubani stole, cap

BJP MP from Bihar's Madhubani, Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav arrived at the Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony of the Lok Sabha MPs on Monday wearing a stole and a cap with traditional Madhubani art.
The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected MPs will be spread over two days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath today along with other Lok Sabha members including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU