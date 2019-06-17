When PM Modi called Mamata baiter a fighter

[India], Jun 17 (ANI): Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a feisty leader from West Bengal, came in for a bit of praise from who called him a "fighter" after the all-party meeting here on Sunday ahead of the start of the 17th

Chowdhury, who is a strong detractor of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was called by the at the end of the meeting which he had attended as one of the representatives.

Modi, who was to leave the conference room, called Choudhury and patted him on his back telling others, including leaders and Anand Sharma, that he is a "fighter".

Reacting to Modi's remark, Chowdhury told ANI, "I greeted the He then patted me on the back and said before everyone that Adhir is a fighter. I felt happy."

"I don't have any personal enmity with anyone. We are people's representatives and they (BJP) are also people's representatives. We will raise our voices, they will also do. We are going to speak in Parliament, not fight in a war."

Chowdhury, who has been representing in since 1999, retained the seat in this year's elections. He had defeated TMC's Apurba Sarkar by over 80,000 votes.

Amid a tug of war between TMC and BJP, which made deep inroads into the state, Chowdhury is the lone Congress from West Bengal, which saw a spurt in political violence during the

Although polls have ended, violence still continues to take place in the state, with both sides trading blame on each other.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)