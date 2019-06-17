Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh slam Delhi Police action in Mukherjee Nagar incident, demand impartial probe

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned as "brutal" and "unjustified" the incident in which a group of policemen trashed two men in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar while demanding an impartial probe into the incident and strict action against the guilty.
"Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnable and unjustified. I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident and strict action against the guilty," the Chief Minister tweeted.
Kejriwal further wrote, "Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters."
The statements of the Chief Minister comes in the wake of videos which show driver of a Gramin Sewa and his son being thrashed and dragged across the streets, The incident occured after a police vehicle and the auto met with an accident.
In one of the videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video, the policemen were seen beating him with sticks and dragging them on the road in
It is alleged that the policemen dragged the driver and his son, belonging to the Sikh community, out of their auto and thrashed them for "no reason".
However, the police have blamed the auto driver for the incident saying that he attacked a police officer with a sword and injured another with the vehicle.
"The alleged incident was followed by an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword," a police statement said.
Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh posted on Twitter.
"Shameful incident of Delhi Police ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh and Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice.
