Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh slam Delhi Police action in Mukherjee Nagar incident, demand impartial probe

condemned as "brutal" and "unjustified" the incident in which a group of policemen trashed two men in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar while demanding an impartial probe into the incident and strict action against the guilty.

" Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnable and unjustified. I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident and strict action against the guilty," the tweeted.

Kejriwal further wrote, "Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters."

The statements of the comes in the wake of videos which show of a Gramin and his son being thrashed and dragged across the streets, The incident occured after a police vehicle and the auto met with an accident.

In one of the videos, the was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video, the policemen were seen beating him with sticks and dragging them on the road in

It is alleged that the policemen dragged the and his son, belonging to the Sikh community, out of their auto and thrashed them for "no reason".

However, the police have blamed the for the incident saying that he attacked a with a sword and injured another with the vehicle.

"The alleged incident was followed by an accident caused by a Gramin tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a was also assaulted on the head by the with a sword," a police statement said.

Reacting to the incident, posted on

"Shameful incident of Police ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh and Balwant Singh over a petty issue. to ensure justice.

