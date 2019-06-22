BJP MP critisises K'taka Govt's proposal of providing water to Bengaluru from Linganamakki reservoir

from Shivamogga, BY Raghavendra on Saturday criticised the proposed project by G Parameshwara, through which the aims to provide drinking water to the citizens of Bengaluru from Linganamakki reservoir.

Speaking to ANI, Raghavendra said, "Instead of developing only Bengaluru, the should focus on the development of the entire state. Lots of lakes and traditional water bodies have disappeared from Bengaluru due to encroachments. Instead of filling Bengaluru's traditional water bodies, the government is eying on this region ( Shivamogga)."

"This project will be a failure as lifting water and pumping it 430 km away from the reservoir is unscientific. I am extending support to the people of Shivamogga to save our rivers for use in our region," he added.

Earlier on June 20, had directed officials to prepare a DPR (detailed project report) on bringing water from Linganamakki reservoir.

