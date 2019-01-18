BJP slams Sibal's call to scrap sedition law

The BJP on Friday slammed Kapil Sibal's call for scrapping the law, saying the opposition party supports those wanting to divide the country rather than contributing towards making a new

Addressing a press conference, and Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani said that the has a "venomous approach" towards

"On one hand, the BJP-led government at the Centre resolves to ensure a strong, resurgent India, by strengthening the possibilities of not only our young but also our families. On the other hand, the continues to support forces who raise slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge'."

"The Congress has publicly stood with such forces, publicly supported the statement of 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. As citizens of this country, let us ask the Congress and the Congress party, would they have the guts to stand in public places and repeat that slogan against and its interests?" she asked.

Irani also termed the Congress' allegations regarding the controversial Rafale deal as "malicious".

"I just want to say that an issue, which the has cleared, on which spoke for over 90 minutes in the Parliament, on which the CAG has all the files and are preparing their report, the Congress' attempts of launching a malicious attempt repeatedly and promoting their own agenda over an issue while ignoring the interests has been exposed in front of the public," Irani said.

When asked about claims that the government provided fake names while informing the about 51 women below the age of 50 years reportedly entering the since the apex court's September 28 verdict last year, Irani said that a media report has alleged that it was a "fraud" committed by the Left government, which "is a charge of serious nature".

"I, as a citizen, will appeal to the SC to look into the facts of the matter, but as a am I surprised? No, I am not. That it is the intention of the Left to attack faith is known not only to the citizens of Kerala, but the citizens of the country," Irani said.

About a 'Mahagathbandhan' of opposition parties, Irani said, "The opposition parties are only repeating that individually they lack the strength to contest elections against the BJP. If they are trying to propagate their own failures in this way, I don't need to say anything else, has said that the people want a strong government, not one necessitated by compulsion".

On questions about the Congress governments in and reportedly being unhappy with the recently implemented 10 per cent reservation Bill and the DMK moving the against the same, Irani said the Congress has to clarify their "double stance" on the issue and whether they are against the empowerment of the poor.

