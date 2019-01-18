South African Tourism Minister to visit India from Jan 23

Eyeing enhancement of trade with India, South Africa's Minister will undertake a four-day visit here from January 23.

Hanekom, during the visit to and New Delhi, will engage with key representatives of the Indian travel and ecosystem including trade partners.

He will seek key market insights in an effort to further grow outbound tourism from the region by deepening awareness for South Africa's diverse tourism offering and addressing barriers to growth, a statement issued on behalf of Tourism department said.

The visit will coincide with the trip by South African Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be the Chief Guest on this year's

Speaking about the visit, Neliswa Nkani, for Middle East, and South East Asia, South African Tourism said, "The visit reaffirms as a key market and our commitment to deepen our engagement."

During the visit, "we intend to address a range of challenges and have constructive, solutions-driven discussions with the tourism trade on how to meet the growing demand for our destination from India," Nkani added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)