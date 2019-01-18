Congress to recluse its MLA's in Resort, 3 legislatures skip CLP

Three MLAs on Friday abstained from a meeting of the meeting which decided to move rest of the 76 legislators to a resort to prevent

The meeting was convened by the party to assess whether its flock was intact amid speculation that some of the MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

The party, which had threatened to invoke against those absenting themselves, decided to issue show cause notices to those who did not make to the meeting.

Siddaramaiah, who chaired the CLP meeting said: "76 MLAs were present physically out of the 79. I will send notice to absentees and seek an explanation. Then I will speak to the high command."

MLA Sowmya Reddy said, "We are working together well. Let us work. We are all going to Eagleton resort."

The stay at the resort would probably be a one-day affair, as "a show of strength", Reddy said, adding "We will also have discussion on upcoming "

alleged that Narendra Modi, and central ministers were involved in the "process of destabilizing" the JDS-Congress coalition government in

"They approached our MLAs with huge offers of Rs 50-70 crores. I have proof. How come a chowkidar (guard) has so much money?" asked Siddaramaiah, apparently referring to the who calls himself a "chowkidar".

The Congress, which shares power with JD(S), has 80 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, including the Accordingly, 79 MLAs were expected to attend the CLP meeting held under the supervision of central leaders K C Venugopal and

