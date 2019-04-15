BJP trying to create insecurity among people to carry out another Balakot-like attack: Mehbooba

on Monday claimed that the BJP is creating insecurity among people in order to carry out another Balakot-like attack to garner votes.

Speaking to reporters here, said, "Narendra Modi has failed in all his attempts. He tried to incite communal violence and create polarisation here. He also did drama of attack. Now they can see their defeat in the first phase of elections. He is creating a sense of insecurity among people and it seems that they are planning another attack on so that they get votes in the other phases."

She also claimed that everything BJP is doing today is only for votes. "Be it attack on or strictness in Kashmir, it is all vote and nothing else," she said.

also said that a lot of questions have been raised on the Pulwama attack and how it happened. "I feel that complete inquiry must be done to reveal the full truth," she opined.

Yesterday, Mufti had said that the leaders who are speaking against secularism should get 'mental treatment.'

"BJP leaders are suffering from the of fear. Our country is secular. Those who are saying anything against secularism should get mental treatment," she had told reporters.

