Siliguri: Unidentified miscreants vandalise 3 BJP booth offices

-
ALSO READ
Anti-encroachment drive triggers violence in Meerut; 150 shanties burnt, vehicles damaged
Two killed after miscreants open fire inside Varanasi mall; two more injured
'Arson attack' on Hindu house in Bangladesh
Hindu temple vandalised in US in hate crime
Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatist-called protests
-
Unidentified miscreants vandalised three booth offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Monday.
"After we closed the booths last night and went to our respective houses, several men on bikes vandalised booth number 1955, 1957 and 1958. We have registered an FIR against them," BJP party worker Vikram Gajay told ANI.
He said that the miscreants could be Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. "Their party workers attacked us because they are afraid that TMC would lose this time, as people are in favour of Modi-led BJP," he added.
Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Darjeeling, Raigunj and Jalpaiguri - will vote on April 18. Two seats in the state, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, went to polls on April 11.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU