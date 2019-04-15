Siliguri: Unidentified miscreants vandalise 3 BJP booth offices

Unidentified miscreants vandalised three booth offices of the Bharatiya Party here on Monday.

"After we closed the booths last night and went to our respective houses, several men on bikes vandalised booth number 1955, 1957 and 1958. We have registered an FIR against them," BJP told ANI.

He said that the miscreants could be (TMC) workers. "Their party workers attacked us because they are afraid that TMC would lose this time, as people are in favour of Modi-led BJP," he added.

Three Lok Sabha constituencies in - Darjeeling, Raigunj and Jalpaiguri - will vote on April 18. Two seats in the state, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, went to polls on April 11.

