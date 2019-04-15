Congress, BJD have 'anti-national mentality', claims Yogi

Stepping up the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attack against Opposition parties over security, Uttar Pradesh on Monday accused the and (BJD) of having an "anti- mentality."

"The BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, is working with a motive of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' for the welfare of the people. On the other hand, and BJD's stand is exposed because of their negative and anti- mentality, and for adopting a soft approach towards Naxalism, terrorism and anti- activities," he said at a rally here.

The BJP claimed that and were in the electoral process only to create a mess and had no agenda of development for the poor and the youth.

Adityanath also said that only BJP can take tough decisions to eradicate the menace of terrorism. "It is only BJP which talks about zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. Only BJP can eliminate terrorists by storming into their safe houses," Yogi told the gathering.

He went on to accuse government of failing to implement the Centre's welfare schemes.

"Money sent by central government for the development of has not been used by the government. has flopped in implementing schemes whether it is about providing Rs 5 under Ayushman Bharat or the toilet scheme," he said.

Yogi alleged that the did nothing to prevent religious conversions in and asserted that if there was a BJP government in the state, it would not let that happen. "The never gave a thought to it," he added.

The and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in four phases in Odisha. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

