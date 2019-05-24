BJP will have to work on their promises now as they have got huge mandate, says Owaisi

All Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday said that the BJP will have to work on their promises as the mandate given in this elections to the saffron party is huge and the electorate will seek answers from them on the basis of their work.

"This time BJP will have to work on their promises because of the massive mandate given by the people. Now the electorate will answer questions from them," he told ANI here.On being asked about the relevance of regional parties, Owaisi said, "BJP's onslaught was not stopped by So there is more importance of regional parties now. Jagan had won massively in Andhra Pradesh, which is also a regional party. Wherever there was Congress, BJP had claimed victory."

"BJP's strong point is nationalism, Hindu identity and the use of which the party had used in the general elections," he said.

Explaining his party's agenda, The AIMIM said, "Expanding all over is our agenda now. At first, we want to spread to West Bengal, and "

Owaisi won from parliamentary constituency by defeating BJP's Dr by a margin of 2,82,186 votes.

