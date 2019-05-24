Congress wins 52 seats in LS polls

on Friday finished a dismal second, winning 52 out of 542 constituencies in the elections, according to the

The party won eight seats more than it won in 2014

The biggest setback for was Rahul Gandhi's defeat from Amethi, a traditional family bastion. BJP's Smriti Irani won the seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Amethi is considered a stronghold of the party since years. Gandhi has been winning on the seat since 2004.

Despite the poor performance of the party in 2014 at the Centre, Gandhi had defeated Irani on the seat with a margin of 1,07,903 votes.

However, the Gandhi scion won from Wayanad seat in from where he contested for the first time.

Several Congress heavyweights including Mallikarjun Kharge (Gulbarga), (North East Delhi), (New Delhi), (Sonipat), Harish Rawat (Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar) and (Bhopal) lost from their respective constituencies.

However, party leaders like Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), (Sivaganga), (Chhindwara) and (Patiala) registered victory in their respective seats.

The grand old party failed to open its account in 17 states, including It, however, won 15 out of 20 seats in and eight out of 13 parliamentary constituencies in

Meanwhile, BJP-led NDA is set for a second term after gaining a resounding majority at the Centre. The party has comfortably crossed the 272-majority mark and has won 298 seats. It is leading on five constituencies as per the

