People have silenced Opposition with their votes: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Hours after the BJP pulled off a stunning victory in the elections, on Friday took a dig at the rival political quarters for criticising PM Modi during electioneering saying, "people have silenced the Opposition with their votes."

Speaking to ANI in Patna, the IT and said, "This is a historic win. In 39 out of 40 seats. BJP crossed 300 seats share mark. People with their votes have silenced those leaders who used to abuse Modi ji."

Prasad has defeated two-time in Sahib constituency. According to Election Commission's (EC) website, Prasad defeated Sinha by a margin of 2,78,198 ballots. Prasad won 5,95,490 votes, while Sinha won 3,17,292 votes.

The polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of over 8,000 candidates across 542 seats in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)