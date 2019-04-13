BJP will make sedition law even more stringent: Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
Never said that Rs 15 lakh will come to people's accounts: Rajnath Singh
Citizenship Bill very important, Rajnath talking to different parties: Amit Shah
Temples and cows election issue for Congress, they are integral part of life for BJP: Rajnath
Nation first, people next and self last for BJP, says Rajnath Singh
We will make sedition law even more stringent, says Rajnath
-
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday slammed Congress for its stand on sedition law as mentioned in party's manifesto and asserted that BJP will make it even more stringent after forming a government for a second term.
Addressing an election rally, Singh said, "If someone tries to break India, should they be forgiven? They say they will end the sedition law, to whom are they giving a signal? If our government comes to power we will make the sedition law even more stringent."
Earlier on April 3, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also lambasted the Congress for promising to scrap the law.
Speaking at an election rally, Yogi had said: "It is shameful that the Congress in its manifesto has promised to scrap the provision on sedition, which is used against terrorists and those involved in terror activities, if the party comes to power."
Congress has promised in its manifesto to remove the sedition law to give a "fillip to freedom of expression" in the country.
The provision for sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code says, "Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU