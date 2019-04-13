BJP will make sedition law even more stringent: Rajnath Singh

on Friday slammed for its stand on as mentioned in party's manifesto and asserted that BJP will make it even more stringent after forming a government for a second term.

Addressing an election rally, Singh said, "If someone tries to break India, should they be forgiven? They say they will end the sedition law, to whom are they giving a signal? If our government comes to power we will make the even more stringent."

Earlier on April 3, had also lambasted the for promising to scrap the law.

Speaking at an election rally, Yogi had said: "It is shameful that the in its manifesto has promised to scrap the provision on sedition, which is used against terrorists and those involved in terror activities, if the party comes to power."

Congress has promised in its manifesto to remove the to give a "fillip to freedom of expression" in the country.

The provision for sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code says, "Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.

