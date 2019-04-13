Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at Golden Temple

-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday prayed at the Akal Takht, Golden temple.
Rahul was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
The Congress president is scheduled to pay floral tributes tomorrow at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial. The Year 2019 marks the Centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre that occurred on April 13, 1919.
On this day, soldiers of the British Indian Army, on the orders of Colonel Reginald Dyer, massacred peaceful and unarmed celebrators, including women and children, on the occasion of the Baisakhi. This massacre is remembered as one of the deadliest attacks on peaceful civilians in the world.
