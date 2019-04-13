JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Chose between one who gives befitting reply to enemy or one who winks in parliament: Keshav Maurya
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at Golden Temple

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday prayed at the Akal Takht, Golden temple.

Rahul was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Congress president is scheduled to pay floral tributes tomorrow at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial. The Year 2019 marks the Centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre that occurred on April 13, 1919.

On this day, soldiers of the British Indian Army, on the orders of Colonel Reginald Dyer, massacred peaceful and unarmed celebrators, including women and children, on the occasion of the Baisakhi. This massacre is remembered as one of the deadliest attacks on peaceful civilians in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 05:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU