The BJP will win 74 out of a total of 80 seats in in the coming General Elections, Union Health and JP said here on Wednesday.

"BJP is all poised to win 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh," said while talking to here. "SP and BSP have joined hands as they are scared of the strength of The alliance will have no impact on the BJP's performance in the elections," said Nadda, also in-charge of the party's UP affairs.

"SB and BSP have recognised Modi's strength. They don't have any agenda. Their agenda is to remove PM Modi," he said, adding the people of and the country as a whole will shower their blessings on the BJP again.

Talking about allegations of false promise against Modi, said: "Our numbers are clear. We are ready to back our performance in any debate with the statistics. The life and political ideology of SP and BSP leaders are based on corruption, commission, lawlessness, and division."

Nadda said the Modi is receiving from the people, and the work he has done in the last four and a half years along with the strategy of will ensure that the BJP will register a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls at the level.

In 2014 Lok Sabha, BJP had won 71 out of 78 seats the party contested in Uttar Pradesh, while the two other seats were won by their ally-Apna Dal.

Nadda said the BJP's agenda for the election is development in the country.

