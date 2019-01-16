Govt should help 15 Indians stranded in Iraq, says father of a victim

The government should help the 15 Indians who are stranded in and bring them back to India, said Rajanna, father of Krishna, one of the victims who has been stranded in after being duped by an agent on the pretext of employment.

"They went to to work and they are now stranded there. They are struggling to come back to They are not even having to eat. The government should help them and bring them back to India," said.

The father further added that the agent charged around one lakh 30 thousand rupees for the visa and now he has disappeared.

"The agent is not even picking up his call. There is no provision of food, water or any proper housing facilities for my son. We have appealed to to get my son back to India, along with the other 14 stranded as soon as possible," added.

In a video on Wednesday, the men revealed that they were duped by an agent off around Rs 2 lakh each, who sent them to Iraq on the pretext of getting them a work permit in the country.

"We came to Iraq from after giving 1.5 lakh rupees each to the agent, after coming here the agent again asked for more 50,000 rupees for making Iqama and we paid. Later, we got to know that the agent has cheated us by sending us to Iraq on a visit visa. The agent in Iraq is not responding to us and we are facing crisis here without and water. I request to help us get back to India," the men said in the video.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, activist Basanth Reddy, who is helping the victims, stated that 15 people from the district had left for Iraq in September 2018 to work there after an agent promised them good jobs.

Reddy has also urged the to help the ones who are stranded, reiterating that the victims have run out of money and are struggling for life.

Meanwhile, Mahender, the of another victim, named Limbadri, stranded in Iraq said that the latter does not even have enough money to pay for his tickets or pay the fine imposed by Iraq authorities on the victims for staying back in the Gulf nation despite their visa expiry.

"He does not have any money, not even of paying for his tickets or any fine. So we have sought for the monetary help from the to pay the authorities in Iraq and somehow get him back to the country as soon as possible. At the same time, we also thank activist who has been supplying and to the stranded ones," added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)