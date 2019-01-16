Delhi HC seeks AAP govt, DTC's reply in petition seeking passenger safety rules

The High Court on Wednesday sought reply from Government and Transport Corporation (DTC) on a plea seeking necessary rules and guidelines with regard to issuing of tickets by conductors in DTC and cluster buses to secure their safety and comfort.

The plea stated that buses run by the DTC and cluster buses are a common mode of public transport for the working population in the city, as well as for people coming from other states.

There is a practice in the DTC and cluster buses where the conductors issue tickets to the passengers while sitting at the conductor's seat, instead of moving to the rear side of the bus and issuing tickets to passengers boarding from every stop.

Such a practice is causing large scale inconvenience to the passengers, the petition claimed.

It further stated that conductors are not bothered to address the problems of women with babies, disabled persons and senior citizens and there have been many instances where fines are imposed upon passengers for not buying tickets, without verifying the actual circumstances.

Such instances mostly occur when passengers coming from other states board the buses and are not aware of the practices of the conductors.

The court has fixed May 6 as the next date for hearing in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)