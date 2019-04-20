Uttarakhand: 2 elephants die after getting hit by train

Two elephants died in an accident after getting hit by a train at Jamalpur Kalan area in the forest range early on Friday.

Both the pachyderms were found 20-25 meters away from the track. According to a forest official, they were thrown away by the impact of the collision.

"Both are male tuskers and both died due to the impact of the collision with the train. The incident took place at around 4 in the morning. We are preparing for the post-mortem of both the elephants," said a

The officials are investigating the details of the incident.

