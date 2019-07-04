Boeing pledges USD 100 million to help families affected by deadly crashes

Boeing on Wednesday pledged USD 100 million in financial aid to families and communities affected by the two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that claimed the lives of 346 people.

In a statement, the Chicago-based company said that it will partner with local government and non-profit organisations to support education, hardship and living expenses of the families affected by the incidents, as well as for the community programs and economic development in "impacted communities".

"We at Boeing are sorry for the tragic loss of lives in both of these accidents and these lives lost will continue to weigh heavily on our hearts and on our minds for years to come. The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort," said Dennis Muilenburg, company's chairman, president and CEO.

"We know every person who steps aboard one of our aeroplanes places their trust in us. We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead," he added.

Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits from families of victims of two accidents involving its make. Wednesday's development has come amid the company's efforts to get the grounded 737 MAX back in the air.

