5 Pak soldiers killed in blast near LoC in Chamb sector

Five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed on Wednesday in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The blast took place in the Chamb sector, the Pakistan military's media wing said in a brief statement cited by Dawn.

One soldier was injured in the blast.

The incident was "evident (sic) of state-sponsored terrorism".

Those killed have been identified as Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Naik Sher Zaman and sepoys Muhammad Tayyab, Zohaib and Ghulam Qasim.

The nature of the explosion is not yet known, the ISPR statement added.

