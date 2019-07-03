Punjab CTD charges Hafiz Saeed with terror financing

In the latest crackdown, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on Wednesday registered cases pertaining to terror financing and facilitation against proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Express Tribune reported that the cases were filed against Saeed and other members of his UN designated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The CTD has accused the men of 'promoting terrorism and raising funds to facilitate terror activities.'

As per the charges, these proscribed outfits were operating under the guise of charities and were involved in funnelling funds to terror suspects.

Cases were registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act against five proscribed outfits in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Multan - Dawatul Irshad Trust, Moaz Bin Jabal Trust, Al Anfaal Trust, Al Madina Foundation Trust, and Alhamd Trust.

The action came ahead of the crucial financial bailout meeting between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund in Washington today.

The executive board of IMF is expected to decide the fate of the proposed USD six billion bailout package to Pakistan today.

Earlier in February, Pakistan had re-instated a ban on two charities linked to Saeed, namely Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, amid global pressure to clamp down on the terror groups following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Saeed has been a mastermind behind numerous terror attacks, including 26/11 attacks on Mumbai in 2008 that killed scores of people.

Washington also announced a USD10 million bounty on his head.

