Prime suspect of Chinese consulate attack in Karachi arrested, shifted to Pakistan

The prime suspect of the terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi has been arrested from a Gulf state and shifted to Pakistan, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

According to sources, the suspect, identified as Rashid Brohi, was caught from a Gulf state and transferred to Pakistan through Interpol.

Sources said that the Brohi monitored the attack and facilitated the attackers.

Those arrested earlier had informed about Brohi, who is allegedly a member of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

In late November 2018, security forces had foiled an attack on the Chinese Consulate in the Clifton Block-4 area in which two policemen, Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir, were killed and a security guard suffered injured as three gunmen tried to enter the consulate building.

Sindh Police and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had then said that all three terrorists had been killed in the operation.

According to The News International, Brohi had fled the country after the attack but was later identified by the suspects arrested by law enforcement agencies during the course of the investigation.

The arrest comes a day after the United States declared the BLA a terrorist organisation. It was added to the US Department of Treasury terrorism list on Tuesday.

