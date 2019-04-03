Boeing working very hard to ensure 737 MAX aircraft safe: FAA representative

As the 737 MAX continue to be grounded in numerous countries after the devastating and the crashes, US Federal Administration's (FAA) has said that the manufacturer is working hard to ensure safety.

Scores of countries, including and grounded the 737 MAX jets following the crash which took the life of all 157 people on board. While is working on a to ensure safety, it isn't clear when the planes will be back in service.

Speaking to ANI, Miller said: "Boeing is working very hard to ensure the is safe...The FAA will take that up and also ensure that the aircraft are ready to go back into service as soon as possible but I don't have any projections on actual time."

Referring to the two crashes involving the MAX jets, he added, "Any accident of that nature in is tragic, it's a terrible event...FAA makes its decisions based on data, data that we compile and analyse. The investigations are ongoing for both of those accidents. There's no final statement until those investigations are complete."

He also said that as a regulatory authority, the FAA is in constant engagement with Boeing regarding the 737 MAX issue. "We consider the civil system to be safe and well looked after. The aviation authorities here are striving to go beyond minimum standards as well," the stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)