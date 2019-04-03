Venezuela: Guaido's parliamentary immunity removed

The on Tuesday stripped Juan Guaido's parliamentary immunity, approving the continuation of judicial proceedings against him.

"The National Constituent Assembly of allows the continuation of a judicial investigation against Juan Guaido," the adopted document said, according to Sputnik.

This comes after Venezuela's put in a request to strip the US-backed, of his parliamentary immunity, alleging that he had violated a by visiting in February.

The deputies, during the meeting, also called for the creation of people's courts for trial of those who "follow the instructions of the US," reports Sputnik. Furthermore, they labelled Guaido's actions as a "crime against humanity".

Guaido proclaimed himself as the on January 23 and was immediately supported by the United States, which recognises him as the of the Latin American nation. has since seen a political divide between supporters of Guaido and Nicolas Maduro, who was elected to power following elections.

like Japan, Germany, and UK have also voiced their support for Guaido, while Russia, and (amongst others) have supported Maduro, slamming international interference in the Latin American nation.

Maduro has refused to step down from his post, with the military largely remaining loyal to Maduro despite calls by USA to side with Guaido.

However, continues to be plagued by a humanitarian crisis, with hyperinflation, blackouts, water and medicine shortage, and sanctions by the US further crippling the situation.

