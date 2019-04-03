Ghosn may face another charge over alleged misuse of Nissan's funds

Former Motor may face another criminal charge related to the alleged misuse of the automaker's money for personal use through a dealership in

Quoting sources, NHK reported that more than USD 34 million was paid to a dealership in Oman, which is run by one of Ghosn's acquaintances, for seven years until last year.

Japanese prosecutors suspect that some of this money went towards paying for a yacht for Ghosn through the dealer executive's personal account.

prosecutors' special investigation team will be consulting with the whether to indict Ghosn for the additional charge. The 65-year-old has already been indicted for aggravated breach of trust and other offences.

Ghosn's associates have shot down the new allegations, saying that the money paid to the dealership was "legitimate remuneration" paid for the establishment's many years of business. They have also claimed that the yacht's purchase has "nothing to do with Nissan".

The boss was fired as the of both and following his arrest in December last year.

While Ghosn was granted bail by a court in early March, he is not permitted to leave He spent 108 days in detention after his previous bail pleas were rejected.

