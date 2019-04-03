Ghosn may face another charge over alleged misuse of Nissan's funds

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn may face another criminal charge related to the alleged misuse of the automaker's money for personal use through a dealership in Oman.
Quoting sources, NHK World reported that more than USD 34 million was paid to a Nissan dealership in Oman, which is run by one of Ghosn's acquaintances, for seven years until last year.
Japanese prosecutors suspect that some of this money went towards paying for a yacht for Ghosn through the Oman dealer executive's personal account.
Tokyo prosecutors' special investigation team will be consulting with the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office whether to indict Ghosn for the additional charge. The 65-year-old has already been indicted for aggravated breach of trust and other offences.
Ghosn's associates have shot down the new allegations, saying that the money paid to the Oman dealership was "legitimate remuneration" paid for the establishment's many years of business. They have also claimed that the yacht's purchase has "nothing to do with Nissan".
The Renault boss was fired as the chairman of both Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors following his arrest in December last year.
While Ghosn was granted bail by a Tokyo court in early March, he is not permitted to leave Japan. He spent 108 days in detention after his previous bail pleas were rejected.
