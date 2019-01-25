Boman Irani joins the cast of 'PM Narendra Modi'

Boman Irani is all set to join the cast of one of the most anticipated biopics of the year 'PM Narendra Modi.'
The cast of the biopic, apart from Irani, include Vivek Oberoi and Darshan Kumaar.
Reflecting on the upcoming project Irani said, "It's an honour to be chosen to be a part of such a landmark film. It's a strong team comprising of Sandip Singh, Omung Kumar and Vivekanand Oberoi and I am looking forward to working with them. This has been a great start to my New Year and I am looking forward to this remarkable journey."
Vivek Oberoi is essaying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic. About a week back, the makers of the biopic shared the first look poster of the film featuring Vivek as PM Modi. The first poster of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The biopic will be helmed by Omung Kumar, director of some critically acclaimed biopic films including 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit' and is being produced by Sandip Singh.
Reportedly, the film will be shot across Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other locations in the country, over a period of few months. The film will traverse the journey of PM Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as chief minister and finally his landmark election as Prime Minister.
Starting from Manmohan Singh's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' to 'Thackeray,' and now 'PM Narendra Modi,' 2019 is promising to be a year of some interesting biopics.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU