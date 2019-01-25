Boman Irani joins the cast of 'PM Narendra Modi'

Boman is all set to join the cast of one of the most anticipated biopics of the year 'PM '

The cast of the biopic, apart from Irani, include and

Reflecting on the upcoming project said, "It's an honour to be chosen to be a part of such a landmark film. It's a strong team comprising of Sandip Singh, and and I am looking forward to working with them. This has been a great start to my New Year and I am looking forward to this remarkable journey."

is essaying the role of in the biopic. About a week back, the makers of the biopic shared the first look poster of the film featuring Vivek as PM Modi. The first poster of the film was launched at an event in by Maharashtra

The biopic will be helmed by Omung Kumar, including 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit' and is being produced by

Reportedly, the film will be shot across Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other locations in the country, over a period of few months. The film will traverse the journey of PM Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as and finally his landmark election as

Starting from Manmohan Singh's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' to 'Thackeray,' and now 'PM Narendra Modi,' 2019 is promising to be a year of some interesting biopics.

