Chota Bheem makes entry into Swachh Bharat Movement

One of the most popular Indian cartoon character 'Chhota Bheem' has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat movement. An app has been released where 'Chhota Bheem' has taken up the initiative to make India clean.
In the app, 'Chhota Bheem' is doing his bid to keep India clean and also is encouraging his friends to come forward to make India clean.
It aims to inspire children to take up the values of clean living and clean India.
The Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, a scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was launched five years back. The scheme was launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which is celebrated on October 2 every year. Prime Minister Modi had called the campaign "Satyagraha se Swacchagraha".
"Get ready to enter the new chapter of Chhota Bheem's adventure, where Chhota Bheem takes on the initiative to make India clean. Click here to find out who inspired him," Nazara Games tweeted.
