Chota Bheem makes entry into Swachh Bharat Movement

One of the most popular Indian cartoon character 'Chhota Bheem' has been inspired by Narendra Modi's movement. An app has been released where 'Chhota Bheem' has taken up the initiative to make clean.

In the app, 'Chhota Bheem' is doing his bid to keep clean and also is encouraging his friends to come forward to make clean.

It aims to inspire children to take up the values of clean living and clean India.

The Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, a scheme by was launched five years back. The scheme was launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which is celebrated on October 2 every year. Modi had called the campaign "Satyagraha se Swacchagraha".

"Get ready to enter the new chapter of Chhota Bheem's adventure, where takes on the initiative to make India clean. Click here to find out who inspired him," Nazara Games tweeted.

