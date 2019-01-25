Salman Khan's 'Bharat' teaser shows actor in different avatars

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): The makers of and starrer 'Bharat' have unveiled the first teaser of the film.

The one-minute and twenty-six second teaser shows in different avatars.

took to to announce the release of the teaser, captioning it, "The Journey of a Man and a Nation together, 'Bharat' is here!"

According to reports the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with after the 2016's 'Sultan' and 2017's ' '

Interestingly, even though the teaser shows Salman Khan, it does not reveal his lead pair at all.

Previously Salman Khan and were seen together in the films ' '

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)